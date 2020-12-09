(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has eased its signature regulations on capital markets and stock research in a bid to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

Policy makers in Brussels agreed on Wednesday to lighten administrative burdens on experienced investors and alter rules on commodity derivatives, the European Commission said in a statement. The changes also revise “unbundling” rules that forced investors to pay for investment research separately from trading fees.

The authorities hope the change will encourage more analysis of small- and mid-sized firms, attracting investment in the companies as they grow.

“This will help make it easier for our markets to support European businesses during this difficult time,” Mairead McGuinness, European commissioner for financial services, said in a statement. The Commission proposed changes to the rules in July as the economy took a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

