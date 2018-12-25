Migrant Boy, 8, Is Second Child to Die in U.S. Custody in Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died Tuesday in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency said, the second fatality this month involving an immigrant child in federal detention.

The cause of death wasn’t known, CBP said in a statement. According to the agency, the boy was taken to a hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico, with his father on Monday after showing signs of potential illness. He was diagnosed with a cold and a fever and released.

The child then was returned to the hospital later the same day with nausea and vomiting. He died shortly after midnight Tuesday, CBP said. The agency’s statement didn’t specify where the child had been in custody.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General and the Guatemalan government have been notified, it said.

A 7-year-old girl, also from Guatemala, died earlier this month while in CBP custody.

