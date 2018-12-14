(Bloomberg) -- The death of a young migrant girl in U.S. custody is a “very sad example of the dangers of this journey,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Friday in an interview with Fox News.

Nielsen said the girl and her family chose to cross the U.S. border illegally about 90 miles away from where agents could process them.

“They came in such a large crowd that it took our border patrol folks a couple of times to get them all,” Nielsen said. The girl received immediate care, Nielsen said, and the Department of Homeland Security will continue looking into the situation.

Customs and Border Protection said it will investigate the death of the 7-year-old girl who died in the agency’s custody after having seizures. The Washington Post reported that the girl, from Guatemala, died of dehydration and shock last week after entering the U.S. illegally with her father in a remote area of the New Mexico desert.

To contact the reporter on this story: Laura Curtis in Washington at lcurtis7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Derek Wallbank at dwallbank@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.