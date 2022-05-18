(Bloomberg) -- The migrant crisis that was overwhelming Panamanian officials last year has slowed to a near halt, the country’s foreign minister, Erika Mouynes, said.

At the height of the crisis last year, some 2,800 migrants from Haiti and other impoverished countries were streaming into the Darien Gap, the vast jungle that blankets the south of Panama, en route to the US.

Mouynes said that number has plunged to 180 a day now on average. She cited various reasons for the sharp drop, including greater joint efforts between Panama and other countries to crack down on criminal gangs that operate human-smuggling rings in the region.

Authorities broke up two of those gangs -- one in Costa Rica and the other in Colombia and Panama, Mouynes said in an interview on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America conference in Panama City.

Mouynes warned that the lull “doesn’t mean it’s over.” With the pandemic having caused a spike in poverty in the region, the underlying causes that helped drive the surge in the first place are still in place, she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.