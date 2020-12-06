(Bloomberg) --

Billionaire Mike Ashley and advisers to Debenhams are in talks about a takeover deal that could value the troubled U.K. retailer at more than 200 million pounds ($269 million), the Sunday Times reported.

If the deal goes through, Ashley’s Frasers Group would operate Debenhams’ 124 stores under 12-month licenses and could save up to 12,000 jobs, according to the newspaper. The valuation would depend on how much stock is left.

The discussions come at the end of a devastating week for Britain’s high street, when the impending collapse of Debenhams and Philip Green’s Arcadia Group threatened 25,000 jobs in the space of 24 hours, and 16.6 million square feet (1.5 million square meters) of real estate. Frasers Group could be one of Debenhams’s last hopes to save it from administration, after talks to sell the business to JD Sports Fashion Plc failed. The sportswear retailer said the deal was no longer appealing after Arcadia, the biggest concession partner of Debenhams, started insolvency proceedings on Monday.

“We hope to be able to save as many jobs as possible,” Frasers’ Finance Director Chris Wootton was cited as saying by the Times. “However, we have found that Debenhams has been overly reliant on Arcadia for many years, and with the administration of Arcadia last week, as well as no end in sight to the outdated business rates regime which unduly punishes the likes of Debenhams, it may be a bridge too far.”

This isn’t the first time Frasers founder and Chief Executive Officer Ashley has shown interest in the retailer. Debenhams rejected rescue offers from Ashley last year, when it was struggling under the weight of its debt load. The tycoon has also expressed interest in Arcadia, and acquired rival retailer House of Fraser out of administration in 2018.

The collapse of Arcadia and Debenhams came just before England’s lockdown restrictions eased, and shoppers could return to stores for the busy Christmas season. While Debenhams is still looking for a buyer, Hilco Capital Ltd., a restructuring company, has been asked to assess the assets and come up with a liquidation strategy, whereas Arcadia stores will remain open as it seeks further financing or a new buyer.

What’s Next for Debenhams and Arcadia as U.K. Retail Reopens

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.