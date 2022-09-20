(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Haleon Plc: The maker of Panadol painkillers and Sensodyne toothpaste managed to expand its margins in the first-half of the year, even after raising prices.

It said the “positive momentum” continued into the second half of the year, albeit at a slower rate, as expected

Frasers Group Plc: The owner of Jack Wills and Sports Direct said former CEO and founder Mike Ashley won’t stand for re-election at its next annual general meeting, marking his official exit from the company, although he can still be called upon in an advisory capacity.

Ashley said “it is clear that the group has the right leadership,” and will provide the company with £100 million of additional funding as a loan

Moonpig Group Plc: The online gifting company has prioritized its greeting card business as it said it has a track record of being resilient in the current economic environment.

The company said average order values have increased year-on-year and margin trends are also resilient

Outside the City

Yes, the Queen’s funeral deserved all that airtime, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Jonathan Bernstein.

Liz Truss said a trade deal between the UK and the US is unlikely in the short to medium term, when she touched down in New York on her first foreign trip as British prime minister, adding that she will focus on alliances elsewhere.

Meanwhile, here’s a deep dive into the latest outbreak of the labor unrest that’s sweeping through Liverpool, a key choke point in the world economy.

In Case You Missed It

A group of banks led by Barclays Plc and Bank of America Corp is moving forward with a risky leveraged buyout financing despite the volatility gripping the market ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision tomorrow.

Kwasi Kwarteng is wading into the politically sensitive area of banker pay. “The benefits may not be worth the risks,” argues Bloomberg Opinion’s Marcus Ashworth.

Finally, the four-day workweek is … working. That’s according to the findings of a closely-watched UK pilot program.

Looking Ahead

Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising agency S4 Capital Plc is among the companies set to report results tomorrow. Shares have fallen 77% this year after the firm slashed its profit expectations in July and earlier delayed the publication of its annual results.

