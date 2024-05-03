(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mike Ashley dropped the London lawsuit against Morgan Stanley that alleged a $995 million margin call the investment bank made was driven by “snobbery” against the retail tycoon.

The High Court closed the case earlier this week, bringing to an end a three year dispute that came out of the massive margin call over Ashley’s derivatives trade positions in Hugo Boss AG. No money was exchanged by either side for withdrawal of the case, according to a spokesperson for Morgan Stanley.

“Frasers, Mr. Ashley and Morgan Stanley confirm that the disputes between them are therefore resolved,” the bank said. Frasers and Ashley’s spokesperson didn’t respond to emails requesting comment.

The trial, held earlier this year, saw the two sides trading bitter allegations and disclosed a trove of the bank’s internal documents and communications. A senior Morgan Stanley banker’s “visceral reaction” to doing business with the billionaire in part drove the bank’s decision to not do business with the tycoon and issue the margin call, lawyers for Frasers argued.

The bank’s lawyers in turn denied Frasers allegation and said it was Ashley’s reputation for being litigious was among the “list of reasons” for any reluctance to work with Frasers Group. The margin call was justified and not influenced by the senior banker’s views, they said.

The lawsuit, that sought about $50 million from the bank for losses after the margin case, was not about money, Ashley said in court during his testimony. “I can assure you there is no pleasure in litigation.”

