(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International Plc has offered a loan of 150 million pounds ($199 million) to Debenhams Plc in a deal that would make him chief executive officer, escalating the fight for control of the struggling U.K. retailer.

Debenhams could use 40 million pounds of the unsecured funding to pay off a bridge loan and use the rest for general working capital, Sports Direct said. In return, Debenhams would issue new shares and boost Ashley’s stake, via Sports Direct, to 35 percent from 30 percent. An issuance would trigger a clause that makes the loan interest-free. Otherwise it would be 3 percent. If approved, Ashley would become CEO of the company and join its board.

Debenhams declined to comment on the loan offer.

The proposal matches the loan that Debenhams has said it’s in advanced negotiations to get from creditors. It marks yet another move by the retail tycoon to take over the company, after he triggered a call for a general meeting of shareholders in an attempt to oust almost the entire board on March 7. Creditors were said to have rebuffed his bid to take over immediately as CEO before last week’s announcement.

Debenhams, an anchor of Britain’s shopping streets, has struggled to keep Ashley at bay as it works to reach a restructuring agreement with its creditors. The company, which has issued four profit warnings over fourteen months, is contending with a challenging U.K. retail climate, Brexit uncertainty and fierce competition from online retailers like Amazon.

