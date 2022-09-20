(Bloomberg) -- Mike Ashley is stepping down from the board of Frasers Group Plc four decades after he founded his retail business and just months after son-in-law Michael Murray became CEO of the Sports Direct-owner.

The 58-year-old Ashley still holds an almost 70% stake in Frasers and said Tuesday he remains “100% committed” to the business even though he won’t seek re-election at next month’s AGM. He said his support as a shareholder is stronger than ever.

Ashley will be available in an advisory capacity and will provide the company with an additional £100 million ($114 million) of funding on the same terms as its borrowing facilities. The unpredictable retail tycoon started the business with one store in Maidenhead, under the name Mike Ashley Sports, in 1982.

Ashley’s decision marks another definitive move away from his company after Murray, 33, took over as chief executive officer in May, succeeding his father-in-law. Murray married Ashley’s daughter, Anna, this summer.

Since joining, Murray has focused on upgrading stores, and the extra funding from Ashley is intended to support this strategy of investment in retailing. Under Ashley, Frasers has grown from the main Sports Direct brand which was known for a pile-it-high, sell-it-cheap approach to retail. The group now includes premium brands at Flannels and House of Fraser as well as previous acquisitions Game, Evans Cycles and Jack Wills.

It will be interesting to see if Frasers acquires fewer stakes in other retailers after Ashley’s departure, said Clive Black, a retail analyst at Shore Capital. The company may focus more on its existing business and only core M&A around that, though Ashley’s influence will surely remain, he said.

“He is a major shareholder and he’s also a lender to the business,” said Black. “It would be naive to think that Mike Ashley’s influence on Frasers has materially eroded.”

So far the company hasn’t lost any of its acquisitive flair since Ashley stepped back. Earlier this year Frasers bought online brand Missguided in a £20 million deal, raised its stake in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss AG and acquired a 28.7% stake in Australian fashion marketplace MySale Plc. The company also bought Studio Retail Group in February.

Drinking Game

Still, for Ashley his departure from the board marks the end of a management career that has been at times controversial, and infamously included his vomiting into a fireplace after challenging a subordinate to a drinking contest, court hearings revealed in 2017. A year earlier he raised eyebrows when he arrived at a Sports Direct warehouse with a wad of £50 notes. He was frequently criticised by fans of Newcastle United before he sold the football club to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund last year.

Ashley’s bid to take over struggling department store chain Debenhams in 2019, in which he held a roughly 30% stake, was marked by a series of fiery public retorts to management, calling for the board to take lie-detector tests and for advisers to be put in prison.

By comparison, Murray cuts a more polished image. Under his watch Frasers reported bumper profits in July and said it expects to grow further this year.

It’s unlikely Ashley is leaving to pursue another project in retail as it would make more sense to do that under the umbrella of his own empire, said Richard Hyman, a partner at retail-focused advisory firm Thought Provoking Consulting.

“He’s a maverick figure who’s thinking and actions are often a bit unconventional,” said Hyman. “He continues to be the overwhelmingly dominant shareholder in the business but I think this suggests he is seriously stepping away and the move to Michael Murray isn’t cosmetic.”

