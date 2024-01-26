(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden committed to using “new emergency authority to shut down the border” as contours of an immigration deal negotiated between the White House and a bipartisan group of senators emerged Friday — even as opposition to what would amount to a sweeping overhaul of US immigration programs appeared to be hardening in the Republican-controlled House.

Under the proposal, the Department of Homeland Security would be able — and, during times of heavy migration, required — to turn migrants away, according to a person familiar with the deal who requested anonymity to describe the contents before it was publicly announced.

The authority would in many ways resemble Title 42, the public health authority used to expel asylum-seekers and other migrants during the first years of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law,” Biden said in a statement Friday. “For everyone who is demanding tougher border control, this is the way to do it,” he added.

Biden’s public statement pledging stringent enforcement at the border came hours after hopes for the agreement — which would also provide emergency aid to Ukraine — appeared to be waning. In a memo to fellow House Republicans, Speaker Mike Johnson said that negotiations appeared stalled and that the deal faced tough odds with his members.

“If rumors of the draft proposal are true, it would have been dead on arrival in the House, anyway,” Johnson wrote.

The Louisiana Republican did not specify what rumored parts of a Senate plan he objects to, but major sticking points in the talks have included changes to asylum policy and humanitarian measures. But emerging details — and the president’s statement — suggested that Republicans had gained significant concessions in the talks.

Under the proposal, the Department of Homeland Security would be able to turn away migrants at the border whenever encounters reach 4,000 daily for a week. At 5,000 daily average encounters in a week, or 8,500 on any single day, the administration would be required to turn away migrants, according to the person familiar with the deal.

The threshold levels are far below current migration flows. US Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 302,000 total encounters along the US-Mexico border in December alone, according to figures released Friday.

Under the deal, the border would remain effectively closed to migrant arrivals until encounters were slashed by three-quarters of those triggers for two weeks.

Still, the legislation faces a winding path ahead, and negotiations, which have stretched on for weeks, have repeatedly encountered obstacles. While Senate Republicans are eager to strike a deal that would both address migration surges and provide aid to Ukraine, conservatives in the House have balked at any agreement that doesn’t adopt the severe restrictions they’re seeking.

Former president and likely Republican nominee Donald Trump has also publicly and privately pressured Republicans to reject anything less than a “perfect” deal, an aggressive stance aimed at scuttling talks and giving him an issue to run on in the November presidential election.

Democrats have questioned whether GOP lawmakers are negotiating in good faith, speculating that their Republican counterparts may not want to provide Biden a legislative victory that would address one of his greatest electoral liabilities.

“If you’re serious about the border crisis, pass a bipartisan bill and I will sign it,” Biden said Friday.

Johnson’s letter points out that it has been nine months since the GOP-led House passed its own border legislation, which he said contains the “core” legislative reforms that are necessary for Biden “to resolve the border catastrophe.”

But Democrats in both chambers have widely opposed the House-passed bill, which would narrow asylum eligibility, require more migrants to be locked up in detention facilities, and restart border wall construction, among other actions.

Johnson also raised questions about whether Biden would enforce new immigration laws, asserting he won’t enforce the ones now on the books.

“He should sign an order right now to end the mass release of illegals and dangerous persons into our country,” he wrote.

Johnson also said that the House would vote on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “as soon as possible” after a committee votes on articles next week.

Johnson accused Biden and Mayorkas of willfully ignoring and undermining the nation’s immigration laws in ways that have opened up the border, and that it is “by necessity” that the House will move forward next week with impeaching the Homeland Security secretary.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.