(Bloomberg) -- Mike Lynch, the Autonomy Corp. founder lost his acrimonious court battle with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. over false accounting.

“The claimants have substantially succeeded in their claims in these proceedings,” Judge Robert Hildyard said reading a summary of his judgment on Friday. HP was seeking $5 billion in damages from Lynch.

All attention will now turn to the U.K. government which will soon decide whether to extradite Lynch to the U.S. where he faces criminal charges that he orchestrated a massive fraud at Autonomy.

