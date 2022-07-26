(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence sought to distance himself from his former boss just hours before Donald Trump takes the stage in the capital for the first time since the two men left office.

Speaking at a conference of conservative students in Washington on Tuesday, Pence pushed back on Trump’s relentless focus on the 2020 election while still trying to hew to the Trump administration’s policies that are popular among the former president’s voters.

“I don’t know that the president and I differ on issues, but we may differ on focus,” Pence said.

“I truly do believe that elections are about the future,” he said response to a question about division in the Republican party. “It’s absolutely essential at a time when so many Americans are hurting, so many families are struggling, that we don’t give way to the temptation to look back.”

Pence spoke at the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference annual meeting after a high-profile speech Monday evening at the Heritage Foundation in Washington was postponed by travel problems from severe storms.

He outlined his vision for the conservative movement hours before Trump’s scheduled appearance at the America First Policy Institute summit, where the former president is expected to discuss his outlook on the country. The speeches are seen as possible preludes to White House runs, which could put the former running mates on a collision course for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Their dueling speaking engagements occurred days after the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot highlighted the danger that Pence and his Secret Service detail were in as Trump supporters invaded the building.

Pence outlined his “Freedom Agenda” with prescriptions for improving US culture, economy and leadership, including building on elements started in the Trump administration such as making what he called the “Trump-Pence tax cuts” permanent.

The former vice president said the 2022 midterm elections represent the best chance for the GOP and conservatives to build a lasting majority to “save our nation from a left-wing tyranny, socialism and decline” under Democrats -- as long as the GOP focuses on the future.

“Some people may choose to focus on the past,” Pence said in his speech without mentioning Trump by name. “But elections are about the future, and I believe conservatives must focus on the future to win back America. We can’t afford to take our eyes off the road in front of us because what’s at stake is the very survival of our way of life.”

In the speech at the foundation conference and across the country, Pence has sought to thread a political needle by championing the policies of Trump, absent the abrasiveness.

He has, however, taken sides against the former president in Republican primaries, most recently campaigning in Arizona for his favored gubernatorial candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, as Trump was in the state to stump for Kari Lake.

Pence also hasn’t been afraid to challenge his former boss for demanding that he reject legally cast Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden -- with a mob of Trump supporters chanting, “hang Mike Pence” -- saying Trump was wrong and he had no authority to do what the former president wanted.

Even as Pence has challenged and disagreed with his former boss and put distance between them, he has been careful to praise his policies, often referring to the achievements of the “Trump-Pence administration.”

Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and Trump critic, said Pence and other potential 2024 Republican candidates are all seeking to determine how to appeal to GOP voters beyond hardcore Trump supporters. He estimated the voters who remain devoted to the former president comprise about a third of today’s Republican Party. He said the rest like Trump’s policies but want to move on from the drama and disputes that continue to swirl around him.

“He’s right to pursue it, but I’m not sure what that is,” Heye said of Pence.

Trump has highlighted polls showing him as the clear favorite for the 2024 nomination, including a Harvard Center for American Political Studies/Harris survey released July 1 that showed him leading Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 56%-16%.

But almost half of Republicans now say they would rather that the party nominate someone else in 2024. Even with inflation hitting a four-decade high, Biden still defeats Trump 44% to 41% in a hypothetical re-match, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll taken July 5-7.

Pence, who has been assailed by some Trump loyalists for refusing to reject Electoral College votes for Biden on Jan. 6, 2021, registers in the single digits in most surveys of hypothetical 2024 match-ups.

Undeterred, Pence has been active since leaving office. He started an advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, and has been making policy speeches around the country -- including in New Hampshire, South Carolina and other early presidential voting states.

Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, said the former vice president is going to spend August and September campaigning for candidates in the November midterm elections and that he didn’t think Pence needs to draw any kind of contrast with his former boss speaking only a few hours later in Washington.

“There’s a contrast in style and a contrast in vision, and that’s pretty apparent,” Short said. “He doesn’t need to draw that out anymore than it is.”

