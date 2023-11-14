(Bloomberg) -- Veon Ltd. has named former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the board of its Ukrainian subsidiary Kyivstar, weeks after it challenged a freeze on its corporate rights in a local court.

Pompeo, now a partner at financial advisory firm Impact Investments, will join Kyivstar’s board as an independent non-executive director to “reflect Veon’s commitment to Ukraine,” the Amsterdam-headquartered telecommunications company said in a statement on Tuesday. Kyivstar is the country’s largest mobile operator.

Pompeo’s appointment comes amid Veon’s attempts to restore what it called its corporate rights in Kyivstar.

Ukraine’s security service in October said three sanctioned Russian businessmen had their rights across 20 companies seized by local courts while they faced criminal proceedings. Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman was among the businessmen named by the state agency.

LetterOne Investment Holdings, which was set up by Fridman, owns about 48% in Veon. Fridman stepped down from the boards of the two companies after sanctions were imposed.

Veon has previously said that none of the individuals mentioned in the security services seizure own shares in its company or the unit. Ownership changes to Kyivstar are currently not permitted, it said in October.

Pompeo, who served as the top diplomat in the Trump administration in 2018-2021, announced in April that he wouldn’t run for the White House in next year’s elections.

