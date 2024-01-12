Mike Vinokur, portfolio manager, MV Wealth Partners with iA Private Wealth

FOCUS: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK:

We are cautiously optimistic given the breadth, strength and resiliency in broad markets. We believe markets got a little overbought towards the end of last year after a huge rise, especially in the month of November. With the broadening participation (breadth of market), low unemployment, lower interest rates, stabilizing inflation and available credit, we are optimistic and believe markets should go higher. The “magnificent seven” may not have a lot of upside room, but they may not go down much, either. Shareholders in these behemoths don’t necessarily need to sell. Therefore, this “hold on for dear life” mentality at the margin could serve to stabilize broad-based indices, while money that comes out of cash and short-term savings vehicles moves into the other 493 equities in the S&P 500 or mid- and small-cap equities – which are still very inexpensive compared to broad, large-cap markets in terms of earnings multiples.



So, rather than worrying about falling into a recession, what if we fall into growth? Generally, January is a good month for equities because new money comes into the market from contributions to retirement and other savings plans, and tax-loss selling is over. We are almost fully invested at this point and expect markets to be quite positive given the current technical positioning in the very short-term as well as in the first half of the year.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

TOP PICKS:

Mike Vinokur's Top Picks Mike Vinokur, portfolio manager at MV Wealth Partners with iA Private Wealth, discusses his top picks: Oshkosh Corp., Capital power, and Charter Communications.

OSHKOSH CORP (OSK NYSE)

OSK is involved in varied industrial businesses such as electric vehicles, defense, delivery vehicles and advanced robotic systems to augmented reality solutions. The stock is quite cheap in our view, trading at approximately 10-times company earnings. We believe OSK will be big beneficiaries of increased defense spending and Inflation Reduction Act funding. We believe the earnings can grow at double digits and trade very cheaply as compared to the market.

CAPITAL POWER (CPX TSX)

A power producer with 30 facilities in both Canada and the U.S. Currently CPX has a very solid dividend yield of approximately 6.7 per cent and has stated plans to grow the dividend by six per cent this year and next. It executed on a big recent acquisition in conjunction with Blackrock Infrastructure on a 50-50 basis. The company has many growth projects it is executing on and even with the most recent acquisition only trading at five-times EV/EBITDA, which in our view is quite inexpensive given that their maintenance capex is less than 10 per cent of next year’s projected EBITDA. This is a solid business which is not overly levered and only trades at 5.5-times next year’s cash flow. We think there is a lot of upside here and we get paid a healthy dividend while we wait.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS (CHTR NASD)

One of the major broadband and cable operators serving more than 32 million customers in 41 U.S. states. It trades very cheaply at 10.5-times our next year’s earnings. However, the FCF is the story here. Much of their debt is locked in until 2028 at reasonably low rates and leverage is within their stated range of 4 to 4.5-times EBITDA. We believe much of the capex could be behind them by 2025, and FCF could accelerate into 2026 along with greater share repurchases. Currently, the business trades at less than nine-times normalized free cash flow and we believe is substantially undervalued especially with the growth after completion of current expenditures. Of course, if long-term interest rates continue to go lower, then this type of asset class may get re-rated a lot higher than our current view of FMV.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND OSK NYSE Y N Y CPX TSX Y N Y CHTR NASD N Y Y

PAST PICKS: NOVEMBER 28, 2023

Mike Vinokur's Past Picks Mike Vinokur, portfolio manager at MV Wealth Partners with iA Private Wealth, discusses his past picks: CVS Health, Onex, and Manulife Financial.

CVS HEALTH (CVS NYSE)

Then: $69.32

Now: $76.18

Return: 10 per cent

Total Return: 10 per cent

ONEX (ONEX TSX)

Then: $90.32

Now: $92.98

Return: 3 per cent

Total Return: 3 per cent

MANULIFE FINANCIAL (MFC TSX)

Then: $26.22

Now: $28.62

Return: 9 per cent

Total Return: 9 per cent

Total Return Average: 7 per cent