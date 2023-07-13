(Bloomberg) -- Europe could see natural gas prices slump to around €15 this winter — about half the current level — on mild weather and weak demand, according to Morgan Stanley.

“If weather is persistently warm and renewables perform strongly,” prices could tumble to levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine, analysts including Martijn Rats said in a research note.

That’s at least one scenario envisioned by the bank after October, which it acknowledges is a tricky period to forecast. At the other extreme, prices could surge to €100 if Europe freezes for a prolonged period and renewables don’t provide sufficient relief. Using a weighted average, they’re more likely to be around €45, the analysts said.

The range in the outlook is a reminder that the region is still finding its footing as it recovers from a historic energy crisis. Mild weather helped Europe survive the past winter without any major supply interruptions, despite severely curtailed pipeline flows from Russia. It may not get a similar break this year.

Dutch front-month gas futures, Europe’s benchmark, have fluctuated near €30 a megawatt-hour this week. That’s a fraction of the peak reached last year, but still relatively high as both supply and demand risks remain. The contract averaged about €15 in late 2020, when the pandemic sapped fuel consumption.

For the moment, some weather models suggest a high probability of a mild winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Temperatures are already soaring to record levels, amplified by climate change and an El Niño pattern of warmer water in the Pacific Ocean.

Dutch futures for delivery in January and February are now trading near €48. Europe’s inventories could become 100% full by early September, resulting in a temporary supply glut as liquefied natural gas imports continue, according to Morgan Stanley. That could cause prices to fall further.

“One thing seems clear: the prospect of ongoing volatility is high,” the bank said.

