(Bloomberg) -- Argentine President Javier Milei met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Buenos Aires on Friday, hours before he heads to Washington to speak at an event headlined by Donald Trump.

Milei welcomed President Joe Biden’s top diplomat at the presidential palace as part of the US envoy’s South American tour, a day after the conclusion of the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Brazil. In a press conference afterward, Blinken praised Milei and Foreign Minister Diana Mondino for “an incredibly positive, productive, detailed, wide-ranging discussion.”

The pair highlighted historic ties between their countries and investment opportunities in Argentina, with Blinken citing the country’s lithium sector. Milei has committed to redirecting Argentina’s diplomatic priorities toward the US and Israel, shifting away from his predecessor who emphasized China and Russia ties.

But the Secretary of State wouldn’t touch Milei’s upcoming travel to Washington. “I don’t do politics, I do policy,” Blinken responded to a reporter’s question. “I can’t speak to his schedule and future meetings. That’s, of course, up to him.”

After meeting Blinken, Milei plans to fly Friday night to Washington and deliver a speech Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where Trump will is due to speak a few hours before the Argentine leader, according to the event’s schedule. Neither Milei nor Trump has confirmed a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the conference yet.

Mondino said at the press conference with Blinken that she didn’t know if the Argentine president would meet Trump on Saturday

The timing of the two trips risks straining relations between Milei and Biden’s team. The Argentine leader’s speech would be given to an audience full of Trump supporters who oppose the Democrat president’s re-election.

While Milei’s libertarian bent puts him more in a traditional Republican Party camp, he can’t afford to alienate the current administration: Argentina counts on US support at the International Monetary Fund for its $44 billion program.

The president campaigned on a pledge to change Argentina’s national currency from the peso to the US dollar. While his administration still insists that’s the ultimate goal, he’s pivoted toward an orthodox economic plan. Blinken said dollarization is a decision for Argentina’s government and not the Biden administration.

(Updates with Blinken response on dollarization in final paragraph. A previous version corrected the spelling of his name in the 6th.)

