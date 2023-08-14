53m ago
Milei’s Plan for Argentina: Dollarization and Scrapping Taxes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- From ditching the struggling peso to eventually eliminating Argentina’s central bank, outsider presidential candidate Javier Milei has vowed to implement a series of bold — and perhaps unfeasible — measures to pull South America’s second-largest economy from the brink of a meltdown.
While some of his proposals have scared off investors, triggering an 18% currency devaluation, his fiery rhetoric has resonated with many Argentines who gave him an unexpected win in Sunday’s primary vote. They say Argentina’s situation is so messy that it will take a leader as energetic as Milei to change it.
Read More: Outsider Milei Upends Argentina’s Election With Primary Win
Here’s a list of Milei’s main proposals, according to a document his party submitted to electoral authorities in May:
Economic Reforms
- Cutting government spending
- Privatizing deficit-making public companies
- Fomenting private investment
- Eliminating the central bank down the road
- Allowing Argentines to freely choose their monetary system, or dollarizing the economy
Tax Reforms
- Eliminating and cutting taxes
- Exploration of natural resources through a system of royalties and concessions
Labor Reforms
- Eliminating fines imposed on dismissals of workers without just cause
- Reducing labor taxes
- Reducing the number of public workers by offering early retirements and revising contracts for hiring workers and services
Agriculture, Livestock and Fishing
- Eliminating export taxes that cause economic distortions
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.