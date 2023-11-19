(Bloomberg) -- Early indications suggest that Javier Milei performed strongly in Argentina’s presidential election, with the libertarian candidate appearing to benefit from a big turnout in key swing districts like Cordoba.

Provisional and partial results began to filter through on television networks and national media late Sunday, painting a picture of Milei racking up significant gains in Cordoba and the City of Buenos Aires. The same sources put Sergio Massa ahead in the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina’s largest district.

While official, consolidated results aren’t due until 9pm local time at the earliest, the results of individual ballots have started being leaked to reporters and on social media, with some TV anchors in Buenos Aires going so far as to say that Milei is leading. As is customary in such runoffs, advisers and supporters of both candidates claim their leaders won.

“Everything indicates that we won,” Santiago Santurio, a Milei adviser said, citing campaign data showing a wide difference for the opposition candidate in Cordoba and a very good election in La Matanza, a traditional stronghold for the incumbent Peronist coalition.

Outside the Massa headquarters in Buenos Aires, labor unions and activists set off fireworks and beat drums. But the mood was calm and serious among the government press people and officials in the tent outside the bunker.

The scenario of Milei leading was predicted by mosts polls, which forecast a tight vote.

