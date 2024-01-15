Milei to Meet Georgieva in Davos After Winning Key IMF Support

(Bloomberg) -- President Javier Milei will have a chance to discuss next steps in Argentina’s relationship with the International Monetary Fund during a meeting with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Davos.

The Argentine leader, who has unveiled a drastic austerity program upon taking office on Dec. 10, will meet Georgieva this week at the World Economic Forum that takes place at the Alpine Swiss town, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni told reporters on Monday.

Under Georgieva, the IMF gave Milei’s economic plans a key vote of confidence on Jan. 10, approving a review of the country’s $44 billion program that will likely unlock a larger-than-expected loan disbursement for the South American nation.

Read More: Argentina Wins Key IMF Support With Deal to Unlock $4.7 Billion

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.