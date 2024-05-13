(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s staff signed off on the eighth review of Argentina’s $44 billion program, giving a key endorsement to President Javier Milei’s shock therapy six months into his government.

The deal, if backed by the IMF’s executive board, will give Argentina access to nearly $800 million, according to an IMF statement on Monday. The cash will allow Milei to honor upcoming debt repayments to the Washington-based lender, buying him time to decide whether to continue with the current program brokered by his predecessor or negotiate a new one.

“Building on the better-than-expected performance in the first quarter — all performance criteria were met with margins — IMF staff and the Argentine authorities reached understandings on policies to continue to entrench the disinflation process, rebuild external buffers, support the recovery, and keep the program on track,” the Fund staff wrote.

The staff-level agreement comes just after officials from Argentina’s economy ministry and central bank held negotiations last week with IMF staff in Washington. Last month, they had received representatives from the Fund in Buenos Aires. Milei and Economy Minister Luis Caputo also attended the same conference in Los Angeles as the Fund’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva last week.

Caputo said last month that Argentina is starting talks about a new financing program that could involve fresh funds, adding that Milei’s monetary and foreign exchange plans are part of the discussion. The libertarian leader has said Argentina would need about $15 billion from different sources to lift a series of capital controls put in place by the former Peronist government.

The staff-level agreement comes as no surprise after Milei boasted that his tough austerity measures exceed the Washington-based lender’s demands. Since taking office in December, Milei delivered a quarterly primary fiscal surplus, which doesn’t take into account debt payments, for the first time in nearly two decades.

In order to produce those savings, the president has frozen public works, lowered energy and transport subsidies for consumers, and let inflation erode public wages and pensions.

Argentina’s objective of achieving a fiscal balance without net central bank financing remains intact, according to the statement. Moving ahead, the focus will be placed on improving the tax system, streamlining subsidies and strengthening social assistance.

As Argentina moves toward a new monetary regime involving currency competition, the Fund says monetary policy will continue to evolve to anchor inflation expectations and make foreign exchange policy more flexible. Restrictions and controls will continue to be eased as conditions allow, they wrote.

While Milei’s tough medicine enjoys support from Washington, inflation running at nearly 300% per year has destroyed household purchasing power, hurtling the economy into what is projected to be a 2.8% contraction this year, according to the IMF.

Unions and those most affected by the austerity measures have staged repeated protests in the past few months, including a nationwide strike last Thursday. Monthly consumer price rises nonetheless have been slowing consistently since hitting a three-decade high of 26% in December.

The deceleration in monthly inflation has led the central bank to carry out a series of key interest rate cuts, which now stand at 50%, compared with 133% when Milei took office. Milei’s monetary policy goes against the Fund’s orthodox recipe for real positive rates, although the government maintains that lower rates will allow the central bank to clear its interest-generating liabilities and absorb excess liquidity to eventually lift capital controls.

Milei has also marched ahead with his fiscal adjustment in congress. He scored a major victory for his sprawling economic reform bill in the lower chamber at the end of April, which includes a separate bill expanding the income tax base. The package is expected to face a stiffer fight on the senate floor later this month.

The IMF executive board is expected to discuss the review to unlock the funds “in the coming weeks.”

