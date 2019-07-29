Militants Kill More Than 60 Mourners in Northeast Nigeria Attack

(Bloomberg) -- Suspected militants killed at least 60 people and injured 11 others in Badu village of Nigeria’s northern Borno state.

The villagers were in a mourning procession when the assailants laid a siege on Saturday, a local administrative official, Muhammad Bulama, told reporters on Sunday.

Islamist militant group Boko Haram has been attacking the region for over a decade, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing many more.

To contact the reporters on this story: Michael Olukayode in Maiduguri at molugbode1@bloomberg.net;Tope Alake in Lagos at talake@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura, Eric Ombok

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.