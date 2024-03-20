(Bloomberg) -- A terrorist group staged an attack near Pakistan’s Gwadar port complex in the country’s southwest Balochistan region that has ended after all the terrorists were killed.

Eight militants were killed and the attack has been thwarted, state-owned Pakistan Television reported citing a security official that it did not identify. There were reports of explosions and exchange of fire from the area close to the port that is operated by China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan Pvt., Anwar Jameel, the police official, said from the port city.

Balochistan province has seen low-intensity insurgency for decades, with Baloch nationalists demanding greater political autonomy and a bigger share of the province’s resources. A local militant group, Baloch Liberation Army, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

China has raised concerns about security in Pakistan after Chinese citizens have been killed in previous attacks. Pakistan is a flagship destination for President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said he is keen to pursue the second phase of the so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor, although little progress was made in his first tenure as premier in 2022.

