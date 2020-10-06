(Bloomberg) -- General Mark Milley, the top U.S. military officer, is among officers in quarantine after the Coast Guard’s vice commandant tested positive for the coronavirus, a Pentagon official said Tuesday.

Coast Guard Admiral Charles Ray was tested “after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend,” the service said in a statement.

Although the Coast Guard is part of the Department of Homeland Security, Ray was at the Pentagon last week “for meetings with other senior military leaders” including service chiefs, Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

“We are conducting additional contact tracing and taking appropriate precautions to protect the force and the mission,” Hoffman said. “Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning. No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time.”

