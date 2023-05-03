You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 3, 2023
Milken Attendees Obesses Over Recession and What’s Next
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- At the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, the topic of a recession was on everyone’s lips. Is it here? Is it coming? How bad could it get?
Against the backdrop of renewed bank turmoil and a key Federal Reserve rate decision, the US economy’s future sparked a lively debate among dealmakers, financiers and celebrities. Some shared their opinions, others discussed how to weather any pain, and mostly everyone voiced a few worries.
But it wasn’t all doom and gloom. By the pool at the Beverly Hilton, the conference venue, some guests sipped cold drinks under the California sun and talked about new opportunities amid all the uncertainty.
Here are some of their views on where the future lies.
--With assistance from Diamaris Martino, Sonali Basak and Romaine Bostick.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
