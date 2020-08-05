Milken Conference to Be Expanded But Held Online This Year

(Bloomberg) -- The Milken Institute Global Conference, which was to be held in Beverly Hills in October, will now take place entirely online.

The conference, organized by billionaire financier Michael Milken’s think tank, will also be expanded and run from Oct. 12 to Oct. 21. It was initially going to be a three-day event.

The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended business events across the world. The Milken conference’s organizers said they’re using the disruption to revamp the event.

“Society and business are currently being reviewed, reimagined, and reinvented in the wake of the pandemic and increased momentum around racial justice,” said Michael Klowden, chief executive officer of the Milken Institute, in a statement Wednesday.

The event has historically gathered some of the world’s most influential people to swap notes on such topics as finance, immigration, health care and politics.

