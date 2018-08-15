Millennial Investing and the Next Nostradamus

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My midweek morning train reads:

The evidence is in: Austerity economists got everything wrong (the Week)

The hunt for the next Nostradamus (Alphaville)

As Capex Booms, Gauging Economic Impact Takes Center Stage (Chief Investment Officer)

Millennial Investing: Why Millennials Should Switch to Stocks From Cash (Investor’s Business Daily)

We All Have It Now (Of Dollars And Data); see also The Trajectory of Great Ideas (Collaborative Fund)

The 10 Laws of Insider Trading — So Far (Bloomberg Opinion)

Where even Walmart won’t go: how Dollar General took over rural America (the Guardian)

Is PolitiFact biased? This content analysis says no (Poynter)

Tech’s Military Dilemma: Silicon Valley’s emerging role in America’s wars (New Republic)

How John Krasinski Plans to Make “Jack Ryan” the Spy Next Door (Variety)

What are you reading?

60% of District’s Jobs Could Face Automation in the Next 20 Years

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”

