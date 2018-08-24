Millennials Are So Last Century, But Monopoly Isn’t

Meet the People Helping Tim Cook Run Apple (Bloomberg)

Who Killed Toys ‘R’ Us? Hint: It Wasn’t Only Amazon (Wall Street Journal)

How Netflix Outsmarted Everyone Else in TV (Recode)

Why Monopoly Is the Future … And We Love It! (IdeaFaktory)

Gen Z Is Set to Outnumber Millennials Within a Year (Bloomberg)

How I Read (Simon Hørup Eskildsen)

Aretha Franklin Had No Will: The family is trying to protect her legacy (Forbes)

For Historians, the Business of Studying Monuments Like UNC’s Silent Sam Takes a Toll (Chronicle of Higher Education)

Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Once Half of a Liberal Power Couple. Now She’s Basically a Trump. (Washington Post)

$300 Million for an Aging Tennis Star? Roger Federer Is Worth It, Uniqlo Says (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with venture capitalist and economist William Janeway, co-founder of BEA Systems and author of “Doing Capitalism in the Innovation Economy: Reconfiguring the Three-Player Game Between Markets, Speculators and the State.”

Morningstar: Only 36% of Stock Pickers Topped Indexes

Source: Bloomberg

