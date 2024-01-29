(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Millennium Management hired Matthew Nguyen as the deputy head of commodities, people familiar with the matter said.

Nguyen was previously a natural gas trader with JP Morgan, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters. A spokesperson for Izzy Englander’s Millennium declined to comment.

While hedge funds’ recent hiring frenzy is starting to slow, Millennium continues to expand its commodities business. The company, which manages more than $60 billion, has lately hired Katie Edin, Benoit Bosc and Jeffrey Sun, and split its commodities division into a separate unit under Anthony Dewell last year.

Investors have been flocking to elite multi-strategy hedge funds such as Millennium Management and Citadel, looking for consistent profits as the global energy market faces massive disruptions.

