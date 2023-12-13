Millennium Partner Among Six Money Managers to Leave Hedge Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Six portfolio managers have left billionaire Izzy Englander’s multistrategy hedge fund Millennium Management, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Millennium partner Sebastien Mourot is among the departures, along with senior portfolio manager Nick Tan, portfolio managers Roland Beunardeau and Jens Wauters, and two associate portfolio managers, Nacer Bengelloun and Murat Bostan. All were based in Millennium’s London office.

Millennium declined to comment, while none of the portfolio managers immediately responded to a request for comment.

Three of the employees who left had a technology, media and telecommunications focus, while Bengelloun covered consumer discretionary and Tan specialized in industrials and materials.

Millennium employs hundreds of trading teams that operate independently, pursuing a variety of strategies tied to equities, fixed income, commodities and quantitative investing. Englander’s firm, which manages about $61.4 billion, has generated annualized returns of 14% since its founding in 1989.

Frequent departures and hirings are common at multistrategy hedge funds, which have tight risk limits and little tolerance for losses — a strategy that has produced steady returns and attracted investors in recent years.

