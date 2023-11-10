(Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management has poached Saurabh Katyal as an India-focused portfolio manager amid a fierce battle for talent among multi-manager giants, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Katyal recently left Balyasny Asset Management LP as a Singapore-based quantamental portfolio manager, who uses a blend of fundamental and quantitative analysis to pick stocks, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Katyal did not answer phone calls. Balyasny and Millennium representatives declined to comment.

With a long queue of investors eager to park more money with them and the ability to pass on costs to clients, multi-manager firms like Millennium and Balyasny are fighting for talent that would enable them to grow and still churn out consistent returns.

Fifty-five such multi-manager firms have nearly tripled their assets since 2017 to $368 billion, according to a September report from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. prime brokers. They now control more than a quarter of global hedge fund industry headcount, adding new investment strategies and satellite offices, the Wall Street bank estimated. On average, each had 13 offices at mid-year.

Katyal, who earned a bachelor of technology from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, is said to be one of the most sought-after India managers who bet on rising and falling stocks. Millennium will be the third multi-manager “platform” he’s worked for, having also spent years at Dymon Asia Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started at Balyasny in Singapore in July 2022, according to regulatory data and his LinkedIn profile.

