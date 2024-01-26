Millennium Pulls Out of Hedge Fund It Backed With $1.5 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management pulled cash from Meridiem Capital Partners three years after backing the stock-focused hedge fund.

The multistrategy firm ended its arrangement with Khalid Malik’s Meridiem after a lockup period ended, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Millennium gave the firm $1.5 billion in 2021 to manage on its behalf, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private details.

Meridiem will continue to operate and is seeking other sources of capital, one of the people said.

A representative for the two firms declined to comment.

Multistrats rely on dozens of trading teams to invest across asset classes. Increasingly, they’ve started to allocate to outside traders to expand the range of talent they can tap to deploy their rising assets.

Meridiem was among a string of such deals for Millennium, which has more than 320 teams that manage $61 billion. Such external arrangements make up less than 10% of Millennium’s teams of traders, and many of the outside groups manage money exclusively for Englander’s firm.

Equity hedge fund managers have endured a turbulent past few years, capturing much of the market’s downside but less of the upside. Investors pulled almost $51 billion from equity hedge funds last year through November, according to data compiled by eVestment.

Malik is a former Citadel portfolio manager who previously worked at Steve Cohen’s hedge fund when it was known as SAC Capital Advisors, according to his LinkedIn profile.

