(Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management’s Bobby Jain is “stepping back” from his role as co-chief investment officer amid an overhaul in the hedge fund’s senior ranks, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg.

“From now until mid-2023, he will support Millennium’s transition to a new organizational structure for the firm’s investment activities,” founder Izzy Englander said in the memo. A spokesman for the New York-based firm declined to comment.

Englander, 74, is establishing an office of the CIO, which will include two new co-CIOs and two heads of asset class risk management, according to the memo. Paul Russo, currently global head of equities risk, will become one of the new co-CIOs. His counterpart, who wasn’t identified, will join in May. Englander will also keep his title as co-CIO.

Scott Rofey, currently head of rates, macro and commodities risk, and Jeff Verschleiser, head of credit and mortgage-backed securities risk, will also join the office of the CIO.

Business is booming at Millennium as investors migrate toward multi-strategy hedge funds for their diversified approach to investing and steady returns. The firm and its peers are on the cusp of becoming the most dominant strategy in the $4 trillion industry. Millennium’s hedge fund has gained 10.3% this year through October.

Millennium has been shifting toward bringing in longer-term client capital, and as part of that effort it will be returning $15 billion to investors at the end of this year. The move is part of the firm’s view that more stable capital is a key tool in attracting and retaining talent.

Jain joined Millennium more than six years ago as co-CIO and helped Englander oversee the firm’s investment businesses. Assets under management almost doubled during his tenure to about $59 billion, according to the memo.

While Jain “isn’t going anywhere just yet,” Englander said he wishes “him the very best in his next chapter.”

