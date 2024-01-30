(Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management is backing former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Managing Director Jamie Goodman’s upcoming Asia hedge fund firm with $500 million, a rare deal of its kind for Izzy Englander’s behemoth in the region, said people with knowledge of the matter.

Goodman plans to focus on Asia-Pacific equity capital market deals such as initial public offerings, follow-on share sales and block trades, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. He will manage Millennium’s money exclusively for a period of time, one of the people said.

Flush with capital, hedge funds that employ pods of investors with various strategies have been in a fierce battle to lure talent and expand their trading capacity. The latest deal marks a rare instance in which $61 billion Millennium is backing a hedge fund run by a non-alumnus in Asia, a sort of partnership that it has pursued more regularly elsewhere.

Goodman recently left Maven Investment Partners Ltd.’s Hong Kong office, where he was head of equity capital markets and portfolio manager for Asia Pacific. Prior to that, he spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs, leaving in 2021 as head of public-side equity capital markets and blocks distribution for Asia-Pacific.

Goodman didn’t immediately answer calls or an email sent via social media. A New York-based spokesman for Millennium declined to comment.

Millennium in 2020 injected money into a separate managed account with RV Capital Management, boosting assets of the Singapore-based macro hedge fund manager to about $1 billion then. RV is helmed by Ranodeb Roy, a former Asia-Pacific head of fixed income at Morgan Stanley who hadn’t worked at Millennium.

Such external arrangements make up less than 10% of Millennium’s teams of traders, and many of the outside groups manage money exclusively for Englander’s firm, Bloomberg has previously reported.

