(Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management plans to invest several billion dollars in a new global stock hedge fund founded by alums from D. E. Shaw & Co. and Point72 Asset Management that is slated to open sometime next year.

Andrew Komery, who was a managing director in D. E. Shaw’s fundamental equities group until early this year, is co-founding the firm with Alex Chacon, who most recently was an analyst at Steve Cohen’s Point72, according to people familiar with their plans.

Millennium has been actively hiring investment staff for its hedge fund as its assets have jumped to $58 billion. It also sometimes invests with traders who operate their own independent firms, though there are often restrictions on the amount of capital those businesses can manage for other parties.

This year, Millennium’s flagship hedge fund gained 9.7% through September.

Spokespeople for Millennium, Point72, Komery and Chacon declined to comment on the new venture.

