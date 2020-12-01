(Bloomberg) -- Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks beat Democrat and former state Senator Rita Hart by six votes in the race for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

The victory by Miller-Meeks flips the southeastern Iowa district, which has been represented by retiring Representative Dave Loebsack since 2007, to Republicans.

Miller-Meeks, who is a doctor, Army veteran and Iowa state senator, had run for the seat and lost to Loebsack in 2008, 2010 and 2014.

