(Bloomberg) -- The US hasn’t made a decision on whether to send ATACMS long-range missiles or cluster munitions to Ukraine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said, adding that a counteroffensive against Russian forces was making slow but steady advances.

“That would be a decision by the president,” Milley told the National Press Club of deliberations about sending cluster munitions. He said the was “no decision” yet on whether to send the ATACMS, a weapons system that could fire deeper into Russian territory and would give Ukraine a crucial new advantage.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal said the US has been considering whether to send ATACMS to Ukraine, amid increasing pressure from lawmakers including Senator James Risch of Idaho and Representative Michael McCaul of Texas to do so. Earlier in June, a bipartisan group of lawmakers including McCaul urged Biden to send the system. In a statement at the time, McCaul called it “extremely disappointing” that the administration hadn’t sent them yet.

Part of that frustration centers around the fact that a Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces has proceeded slowly and without major gains. Milley said Ukrainian forces were “advancing steadily,” sometimes taking 500 to 2,000 yards a day.

“It’s going to be very long, and it’s going to be very, very bloody, and no one should have any illusions about any of that,” Milley said. “So yes, sure, it goes a little slow, but that is part of the nature of war.”

Milly said it was too soon to tell if an abortive uprising by Wagner Group mercenaries last weekend had left President Vladimir Putin permanently weakened.

(Updates with additional comments from Milley throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.