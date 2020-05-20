(Bloomberg) -- Authorities along India’s east coast and neighboring Bangladesh have evacuated millions to safer places and shut some factories as the biggest cyclonic storm in two decades is set to make a landfall on Wednesday.

Amphan, now equivalent of a category 3 hurricane after weakening from category 5, is moving toward Digha in India and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh, according to the India Meteorological Department. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. has shut parts of its phosphatic fertilizer factory, the nation’s biggest, at Paradip in Odisha, according to the company’s spokesman.

The cyclone is expected to carry a sustained wind speed of 160 to 170 kilometers (99-106 miles) per hour, which could rise as high as 190 kilometers per hour, the weather office said. Bangladesh plans to evacuate 2.2 million people from coastal districts, said State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman. About 1.4 million people have already been shifted to shelter homes in the country, according to government data. In India’s West Bengal, almost 300,000 people have been moved into relief centers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The storm will be intense enough to damage crops, plantations, trees, mud houses and communication and electric poles, as well as disrupt road traffic and transportation of essential goods. Apart from the storm threatening lives of people and animals, authorities face another risk -- evacuating millions of people during a pandemic may lead to a jump in infections.

“At relief centers, we are providing masks and some food to people,” Firhad Hakim, mayor of Kolkata, told reporters Wednesday. “We have arranged for beds for them. There are so many people that it is difficult, but we are trying to maintain social distancing as much as we can. We will make sure that nobody catches coronavirus at the relief centers.”

India’s federal government has directed states to follow social distancing rules to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 100,000 people so far in the country.

Blow to Economy

The cyclone is set to cause further misery to India and Bangladesh, which are witnessing a slump in economic activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian economy is headed for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades, while Fitch Solutions in April lowered Bangladesh’s GDP growth forecast.

Amphan is forecast to be the worst storm over the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 super cyclone that hit the eastern Indian state of Odisha, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of India’s weather department. The country’s worst-ever cyclone had killed about 10,000 people in the state two decades ago.

Bangladesh navy has kept on standby 25 ships and two maritime patrol aircraft for immediate rescue and relief efforts in the coastal areas of Chattagram, Khulna and Mongla. The air force has readied six planes and 22 helicopters to rescue people, provide first-aid and survey damage, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate. The country has advised Mongla and Payra ports to follow ‘great danger’ signal 10.

Most ports on India’s eastern coast have suspended inward movement of shipping vessels and advised them to shift to safe anchorage, according to an advisory issued by various ports. Adani Group owned Dhamra port canceled inward movement of vessels and advised others at berth to shift to the sea.

Cyclone Shelters

Bangladesh has prepared 12,078 cyclone shelters in coastal districts for 5.19 million people. The south Asian nation suspended river transport, including ferry services from all five piers, as the storm moves closer to the coast, according to water transport authorities.

In India, about 25 teams from the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed on the ground, while 12 others are on stand by, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held an emergency meeting on Monday to review the preparations, said on Twitter.

Odisha has evacuated 148,486 people to safer places as of Wednesday morning, said Pradeep Kumar Jena, special relief commissioner of the state. Odisha has about 560 permanent cyclone shelters and identified more than 7,000 public buildings as temporary facilities. Fishing operations should be suspended in Odisha and West Bengal until the end of Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said in the statement.

State-run Indian Oil Corp., which has a coastal refinery in Odisha and another plant in West Bengal’s Haldia, is monitoring the situation and has activated emergency plans, Refineries Director S.M. Vaidya said in a Twitter post.

(Updates to add details throughout)

