(Bloomberg) -- War is driving hunger to record levels in Sudan, with 18 million people now experiencing “acute hunger” amid challenges bringing aid into the country, the World Food Programme said.

The government revoked permission for humanitarian groups to bring life-saving aid into the country in February, though last week the WFP managed to send several convoys carrying food into the western Darfur region, where some of the worst fighting and atrocities have taken place.

“While hunger and malnutrition are skyrocketing, insecurity and ongoing fighting continue to pose immense challenges for WFP and other aid agencies trying to reach communities trapped in active battle zones,” the WFP said in a statement Thursday.

War broke out in Sudan between two rival generals almost a year ago, leaving at least 14,600 people dead and forcing 8.2 million more to flee their homes. About 18 million people, or 37% of the population, is facing “high levels of acute food insecurity,” with 4.9 million categorized as facing emergency levels of hunger, the Rome-based Integrated Food Security Phase Classification group said on Tuesday.

Making matters worse, only $145 million of the United Nations’ $2.7 billion humanitarian appeal for Sudan has been met so far. France is planning to host a donor conference on April 15, the first anniversary of the war, to bring more attention to the situation in Sudan.

Last week’s aid convoys, which crossed the border from Chad into Darfur with food and nutritional assistance, targeted assistance for as many as 250,000 people. Additional convoys running on a daily basis are needed to meet the needs in the country, the WFP said.

