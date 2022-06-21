(Bloomberg) -- Torrential monsoon rains in parts of India have caused deadly floods and landslides, killing 299 people as of Sunday and displacing millions as homes and infrastructure were destroyed.

The death toll was given by the home ministry in its latest update and includes those who lost their lives to drowning, lightning and landslides. The monsoon arrived in India at the end of May and is set to last through September.

The monsoon contributes to the death of hundreds of people in India every year. However, it’s also one of the most important seasons for farmers in a country that’s dependent on agriculture. The current season is 2% below normal for now. Its progress in the coming months will determine crop production and the outlook for inflation, which surged 7% in May from a year earlier.

India’s grappling with soaring food prices as unprecedented heat waves this year damaged some crops, prompting it to curb wheat exports, a move that rattled global markets. It’s the world’s second-biggest grower of wheat, rice and sugar, and the top importer of edible oils.

The floods have affected about 174,000 hectares (430,000 acres) of farmland and damaged about 130,000 homes, the government said. An inter-ministerial team will visit the affected areas of Assam and Meghalaya to assess the damage, Amit Shah, India’s home minister, said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The northeastern state of Assam, one of the worst-hit areas, is set to see continuous heavy rainfall this week, according to the India Meteorological Department. Other areas such as West Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala are also expected to get widespread showers over the next five days. The monsoon is forecast to be normal for a fourth year, the weather bureau said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.