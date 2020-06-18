(Bloomberg) -- When former Yugoslav strongman Slobodan Milosevic waged war in Kosovo 21 years ago, Aleksandar Vucic was his young information minister in charge of pressuring the country’s media to support the fight.

The conflict led to NATO intervention, ushered in Milosevic’s demise and thrust Serbia into the wilderness while some of its neighbors joined the European Union. But for Vucic, it led to a political reinvention that’s made him the key broker in a region where world powers are again jostling for influence.

As Serbia’s president, Vucic is now poised to lead his party to an all-but-certain election victory this weekend with a bigger popular mandate than his former boss. The vote comes with his country in the geopolitical spotlight as Vucic prepares to head to the White House on June 27 with his counterpart from Kosovo in a bid to unlock talks on ending the dispute between the two sides.

Vucic, 50, has said he wants to go down in history as the man who cleared up the mess from the 1998-1999 conflict and appears ready to stretch allegiances as he courts the U.S., the EU, China and his traditional Russian allies. Trump’s envoy persuaded Serbia and Kosovo to sit down for talks after negotiations brokered by the EU stalled in 2018.

Pressure is intensifying for a deal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov advised Serbia to look carefully into any proposals about resolving its ties with its neighbor. Vucic met Lavrov in Belgrade on Thursday and is due in Moscow next week for talks with Vladimir Putin before heading to the U.S.

Vucic said earlier this week he doesn’t “expect anything spectacular” from the talks in Washington, though he made clear his position on recognizing Kosovo as a sovereign nation separate from Serbia. “Our response will be ‘No’,” he said on Thursday.

Before then, he will reinforce his hand at home. His Serbian Progressive Party may win almost 60% of parliamentary seats, the most in Serbia’s post-communist history, a poll showed this month.

That’s as opposition groups sit out the vote in protest, accusing Vucic’s administration of corruption, muzzling the media and preventing a level-playing field and risking public health during the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest, the Alliance for Serbia, is boycotting the ballot.

With praise for locking down the country quickly and tackling Covid-19, as well as mostly positive coverage from state-run media, many voters are ready to back him.

“If it’s all good, it shouldn’t be changed,” said Sinisa Lukac, who lauded Vucic for subsidies that funded half of his 2.5 million dinar ($24,000) apple farming business north of Belgrade. “It would be stupid to vote for any other party.”

Even with a contentious win, it would cement his grip on power as the electorate grows weary of European promises to bring the country into the mainstream.

EU membership remains a distant dream for Serbia because one requirement is mending ties with Kosovo. Five EU members refuse to sign off on Kosovo’s official recognition as a state.

The predominantly ethnic Albanian province declared independence in 2008, a decade after NATO forces drove out warring Serb soldiers from its territory.

Vucic became prime minister in 2014 after turning himself from right-wing nationalist into a pro-EU reformer. He’s reined in public finances, convinced investors that Serbia is a safe haven and boosted wages for one of Europe’s poorest populations.

While in power, he transformed the role of president from a largely ceremonial post into Serbia’s main executive position after he switched from being prime minister in 2017. The country is only “partly free,” according to Freedom House, a largely U.S.-government funded think tank that monitors global developments in democracy.

Unlike his former boss, who died a pariah in prison while on trial for war crimes including genocide, Vucic has been able to forge close relationships with world leaders.

He’s well aware that while any deal with Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian leadership would bode well on the international scene, it carries risks among voters, some cabinet members and the Serbian Orthodox Church, which has numerous monasteries and other sites there. Many Serbs still see Kosovo as a cultural heartland they’ve never visited, but can’t concede to let go.

Read More: Dead Sons Haunt a Fragile Piece of Europe

“Some people don’t like me because of my past, some people hate me because of some irrational reasons, some people hate me because of rational reasons,” Vucic said in an interview with Bloomberg in 2018. Yet the “resolution of the problem between Serbs and Albanians is something that will change this region entirely.”

In Europe, he’s kept close links with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the continent’s main champion of Balkan integration in the EU. Lately, he’s also forged close ties with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron who’s tried to position himself as Europe’s next leader.

He’s also kept close to Russia and China, both key allies at the United Nations who back Serbia’s refusal to recognize Kosovo. When a plane carrying doctors and medical gear arrived from Beijing, he kissed a Chinese flag. At the time, he called the promise of solidarity from the EU, by far the biggest contributor of aid and investment to Serbia, “a fairy tale on paper.”

“Serbia is on its European path and that’s the policy that I am pursuing and that Serbia is pursuing,” he told reporters this week. “Also, I say every day that the Chinese are our friends and I will keep repeating it every day.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.