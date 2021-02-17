(Bloomberg) -- Alex Lasry, an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks basketball franchise and the son of a billionaire hedge fund manager, announced Wednesday he’s running for the U.S. Senate from Wisconsin in 2022 as a Democrat.

Lasry, 33, launched his bid for the seat currently held by Republican Senator Ron Johnson with a video announcement promising a focus on economic development and a worker’s bill of rights, including the right to unionize.

“We’ve lived through three systemic shocks to the system over the last 20 years: 9/11, the Great Recession and now this pandemic. And we still haven’t fixed things,” he said.

Johnson, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, has not said yet whether he will seek a third term. Democrat Samuel D’Amico also is running for the seat.

Lasry’s father, Marc Lasry, is a billionaire investor and a co-owner of the Bucks.

Alex Lasry made headlines last month when he received the Covid-19 vaccine, even though he’s not in any eligible group, after being told there were some extra doses at a senior living center in Milwaukee, leading to charges of special treatment.

