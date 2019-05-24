(Bloomberg) -- MiMedx Group Inc., concluding a 15-month internal inquiry into allegations of improper accounting, accused former managers of deception and said ex-Chief Executive Officer Parker H. Petit installed a secret surveillance system to counter whistle-blowers.

The biotech company, which previously announced it will restate earnings from 2012 to 2017, said Petit and three other top executives were aware of irregular dealings with a distributor, which contributed to a finding the company improperly accounted for some revenue.

As employees raised concerns about MiMedx practices, Petit directed an internal effort dubbed “Project Snow White” to find ways to undermine them, rather than look into the merits of their complaints, the company said Thursday.

“A secret video surveillance system was installed to record interviews and employee discussions without their knowledge or consent,” the company said in a statement. “All this was done in an effort to discredit whistle-blowers or find some wrongdoing to justify re-assignment, discipline or even termination.”

Petit didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. He has previously disputed the board’s assertions and allegations of wrongdoing from short sellers. Current contact information for the three other former executives faulted by the company -- Chief Operating Officer William Taylor, Chief Financial Officer Michael Senken and Controller John Cranston -- couldn’t immediately be found.

Shares of Marietta, Georgia-based MiMedx fell 3.2% to $3.07 at 9:36 a.m. in New York. The stock has plunged 83% from its peak early last year.

The board’s audit committee said the findings are based on an investigation conducted by an outside law firm and accounting company. They examined more than 1.5 million documents, interviewed more than 85 witnesses and reviewed 2,750 hours of surveillance-system video -- the equivalent of 344 full-time workdays.

The four former executives were aware that dealings with the company’s largest distributor were “inconsistent with the explicit terms of the contract,” and “impacted the way in which the company was recognizing revenue from this distributor,” according to the statement. They also made “material misstatements and omissions” to the board, external auditors and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the panel said.

MiMedx, once a fast-growing maker of wound-healing skin-grafts, saw its shares plummet last year after short sellers including Marc Cohodes published reports accusing it of wrongdoing. The Justice Department and SEC have been conducting inquiries into matters including its sales and accounting practices. Last month, the company said it’s been subpoenaed by the Office of Inspector General at the Department of Veterans Affairs on matters including its financial relationships with VA-affiliated providers.

Petit took over MiMedx in 2009 and stepped down in July. Months after he resigned, the board categorized it as a for-cause termination and said it would claw back incentive compensation from him and the three other former executives over evidence of malfeasance found in the internal investigation. That didn’t deter Petit, who still held about 4% of MiMedx’s stock. In April, he nominated himself and two others to the board. The company is expected to hold an annual meeting in June.

“I feel completely vindicated,” said Cohodes, who’s been targeting MiMedx since 2017. “Now I’m waiting justice to be served.”

