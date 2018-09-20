(Bloomberg) -- MiMedx Group Inc., the biotech firm facing federal probes, will claw back compensation from four former top managers including Parker Petit, who resigned as chief executive officer earlier this year.

Former Chief Operating Officer Bill Taylor and ex-finance chiefs Michael Senken and John Cranston are also subject to clawbacks, MiMedx said Thursday in regulatory filing. The Marietta, Georgia-based company has already canceled some equity grants previously awarded to the four men, according to the filing.

Last year, after a long streak of beating its own profit forecasts, MiMedx became the focus of short-sellers alleging it had defrauded the U.S. government and inappropriately booked sales of products that hadn’t been ordered.

Following a months-long public battle with short-seller Marc Cohodes and research firms Aurelius Value and Viceroy Research, MiMedx said in March that it was the subject of a U.S. Justice Department investigation, and earlier disclosed a Securities and Exchange Commission probe.

Senken and Cranston stepped down in June, when MiMedx said it would restate results going back to 2012 based on the accounting treatment of sales and distribution practices. The next month, Petit and Taylor resigned “in part, from information the audit committee has identified through its previously announced independent investigation,” MiMedx said at the time.

Petit resigned from the board Thursday, according to the filing.

In a separate statement, the firm said that Nasdaq will allow its shares to continue trading on the exchange on the condition that it brings its financial filings up-to-date by Feb. 25. MiMedx hasn’t yet filed its 2017 annual report or subsequent quarterly reports.

