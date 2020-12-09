(Bloomberg) -- MindMed Inc. is leading the recent surge in psychedelic stocks as investors seek to capitalize on potential decriminalization in some jurisdictions.

Canadian-listed shares of MindMed have surged over 50% since the beginning of the month and have more than tripled since the end of October. Its market capitalization of over C$1 billion puts the company ahead of at least eight companies in Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Psychedelic stocks have garnered more attention this year after Oregon became the first state to legalize medical use of psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, in November.

U.K.-based Compass Pathways Plc, backed by Palantir Technologies Inc. Chairman Peter Thiel, has surged over 200% since its trading debut in September. Thiel is also backing a Berlin startup that plans to make psychedelic drugs to treat mental health disorders.

See more: ‘Magic Mushroom’ Company Goes Mainstream, Jumps 71% Post-IPO

Elsewhere in the sector, Numinus Wellness Inc. has seen its stock price more than double over the last month. The British Columbia-based company upsized a bought deal for about C$15 million, while MindMed finalized a prospectus for an offering with proceeds of C$30 million. Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Eight Capital participated in both offerings in a sign smaller investment banks are willing to get involved early.

There could be some hype affiliated with the industry, but “this is definitely not a fad” in terms of exploring the means to treat patients with disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder, said New York-based David Sherman, director of research at LifeSci Capital.

“There’s a lot of promise here and it’s just taken a lot of time to unlock because of all the red tape that goes into doing research” on illicit drugs, Sherman told Bloomberg.

