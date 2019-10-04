(Bloomberg) -- Alrosa PJSC found a small, but unique diamond that has another gem moving freely inside it, resembling a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll.

The stone, found at Alrosa’s Nyurba site in Siberia, weighs just 0.62 carats, with an internal cavity of 6 cubic millimeters holding another crystal of just 0.02 carats, the miner said in a statement. It’s the first diamond of that nature to ever be found and may be more than 800 million years old, Alrosa said, citing scientists.

The Russian gem producer has also made other rare finds in recent years. In August, it said it plans to sell a 14.83-carat pink gem, named The Spirit of the Rose, that is expected to fetch one of the highest prices ever for a diamond.

Alrosa plans to send the Matryoshka diamond to the Gemological Institute of America for further analysis, a spokesman said. There are no details yet on how much the gem may be worth.

To contact the reporter on this story: Yuliya Fedorinova in Moscow at yfedorinova@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Thomasson at lthomasson@bloomberg.net, Nicholas Larkin, Dylan Griffiths

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.