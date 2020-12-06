(Bloomberg) --

U.K. specialty chemicals company Elementis has rejected a third approach from U.S. rival Mineral Technologies, saying the latest offer of 130 pence per share “falls significantly short of value that would merit engagement.”

The board unanimously rejected the proposal as it fails to recognize Elementis’ high quality assets and its future prospects, the company said in a statement SUnday. Elementis called the offer “highly opportunistic” as it comes “at a low point of earnings and value.”

Elementis rejected Mineral’s first offer at 107 pence per share as well as the second proposal at 117 pence per share in November.

