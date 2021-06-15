(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s stock market could post its best year in over a decade as a commodities boom and a rapid rebound in the domestic economy push shares higher.

After a succession of record highs since May, analysts and investors are expecting the S&P/ASX 200 Index to continue its advance. The benchmark could soar to 8,000 in 2021, said Russel Chesler, head of investments and capital markets at VanEck Australia, in a June 2 note. That represents an almost 22% jump for the year in what would be the index’s best performance since 2009, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The Australian gauge has surged 12% to become the top-performing developed market in the Asia Pacific this year, in part thanks to rallies in economically sensitive stocks like banks and miners, sectors that make up about half of the benchmark. Ultra-easy monetary policy and billions of dollars in fiscal stimulus have also provided tailwinds. The move has marked a turnaround for the country’s equities, which trailed peers in 2020 amid a focus on growth companies.

“There’s every chance it could keep being juiced by reasonably supportive monetary and fiscal policy going forward,” a dynamic that would keep bolstering miners and banks, said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. He sees Australia’s stock gauge ending the year at 7,550, up 15%.

Steady handling of Covid-19 outbreaks and ample stimulus measures have supercharged Australia’s economy, which expanded faster than estimated in the first three months of the year. Heightened global demand for materials like iron ore has also boosted the nation’s coronavirus recovery.

Banks have jumped 22% in 2021, topping all sectors on Australia’s benchmark. Macquarie Group Ltd. analysts expect lenders to build on those gains, as strong relative valuations and “an absence of negative catalysts suggest it is too early to go underweight the bank sector,” according to a June 1 note.

Still, possible tax increases in the U.S. and a sooner-than-expected rise in interest rates could weigh on Australian equities, according to Jessica Amir, an analyst at Bell Direct Ltd. The nation’s trade conflict with China may also hurt sentiment, said Jun Bei Liu, a portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners Pty.

Investors are likely to remain keen on materials and energy shares, given their high dividend yields and expectations for earnings growth, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matt Ingram wrote on June 7.

