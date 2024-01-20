(Bloomberg) -- Part of the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, occupied by Russia since early 2022, has been mined again, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Mines are back in place “along the perimeter of the ZNPP, in a buffer zone between the facility’s internal and external fences,” the UN’s nuclear safety watchdog said in a statement on its website late Friday. The devices had been previously identified by the IAEA’s onsite team and removed in November.

The presence of mines “is inconsistent” with the IAEA’s safety standards, the Vienna-based agency said.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, was seized by Russia’s troops in the first weeks of their 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine’s government and the IAEA have repeatedly alleged that Moscow is violating safety standards there, including planting mines.

Separately, the IAEA said the facility lost its immediate back-up power supply to reactor units for several hours in the past week.

“Thursday’s failure of two of the ZNPP’s back-up power electrical transformers showed the continuing vulnerability in the availability of external power, which the plant needs to cool its six reactors and for other essential nuclear safety and security functions,” the agency said.

