(Bloomberg) -- China’s northeastern province of Liaoning has ordered mines to shut and evacuated 5,590 residents due to flooding, with rainfall expected to continue over the next two days.

Some 116 non-coal mines have been told to suspend operations, the Liaoning Province Police Fire Protection Corps said on its Wechat account, while some farmland has also been damaged, according to Xinhua. The amount of rain per hour broke records in cities including Dalian, and six dams have exceeded maximum water levels.

There’s been heavy rainfall across northern China in the past few days, prompting flood warnings in cities including Beijing and Tianjin. Premier Li Qiang urged local governments to strengthen efforts to fight floods and droughts during a meeting last Friday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.