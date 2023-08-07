(Bloomberg) -- Striking minibus taxi drivers are wreaking havoc in Cape Town, South Africa’s second-largest city and main tourist hub, blocking off roads and preventing thousands of people from reaching work.

The taxi drivers began demonstrating last week against the city’s decision to impound vehicles that weren’t roadworthy or whose owners hadn’t paid their fines. Talks aimed at resolving the impasse failed over the weekend and the South African National Taxi Council said the protest will continue until Aug. 9.

The main approach road to the Cape Town International Airport, the country’s second-biggest, was sealed off for several hours on Monday morning, before being reopened. Woolworths Holdings Ltd., Clicks Group Ltd. and other retailers have shut outlets or closed early because their workers were unable to travel.

Some protesters hurled stones at privately owned cars, and one motorist opened fire on the attackers, killing one person, Cape Talk radio reported on Monday. A number of taxis were impounded and their drivers were arrested, it said.

The UK foreign office advised travelers to consider delaying their journeys and avoid the airport until the roads were cleared.

